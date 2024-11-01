Gold prices register massive dip in Pakistan

The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs2,500 and was sold at Rs284,700 on Friday November 1, 2024 compared to its sale at Rs287,200 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs2,144 to Rs244,084 from Rs246,228 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs223,744 from Rs225,709, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 to Rs3,430 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs17.14 to Rs2,940.67.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $25 to $2,752 from $2,777, the Association reported.

On Thursday, the price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs700 and was sold at Rs287,200.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs600 to Rs246,228 from Rs 246,828 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs225,709 from Rs 226,259, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.100 to Rs.3,450 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs85.73 to R.2,957.81.

Gold, the yellow metal, has been a symbol of wealth and prosperity for centuries.

Beyond its ornamental value, gold has played a significant role as a safe haven asset, providing a refuge for investors during times of economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and market volatility.

In recent years, gold’s safe haven status has been reaffirmed, as investors seek shelter from the storms of global economic and political instability.