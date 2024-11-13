Unilever Pakistan’s “Sustainability Accelerated” Strategy to lead environmental and social-impact

Unilever Pakistan launched its ambitious and refocused strategy, ‘Sustainability Accelerated’, aimed at driving accelerated action on sustainability, focused on climate action, plastics circularity, nature regeneration and better livelihoods.

For over two decades, Unilever has been at the forefront of sustainability efforts, which have made the company stronger and more resilient. With the introduction of Sustainability Accelerated, Unilever is entering the third era, where business growth is closely tied to responsible environmental and social practices.

The event, hosted at the Unilever Pakistan Head Office, brought together key stakeholders, government officials, and industry leaders to discuss Unilever’s new sustainability strategy.

Amir Paracha, CEO, Unilever Pakistan, set the tone for the company’s renewed commitment to sustainability, “As a company, we have always believed that businesses must be a force for good. Sustainability Accelerated is not just about meeting global goals; it is about ensuring that our business in Pakistan drives positive change for our communities and the environment. We are committed to transforming our business to reduce environmental impacts while empowering people through better livelihoods and supporting a more circular economy.”

During the event, Unilever’s Climate Transition Action Plan was unveiled, outlining key steps the company is taking to reduce its carbon footprint and transition to more sustainable business practices.

Delivering the keynote, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Mayor of Karachi stated: “As Pakistan and her cities continue to grow, it’s crucial that we prioritize sustainability in every aspect of development. Initiatives like Unilever’s ‘Sustainability Accelerated’ not only address environmental concerns but also focus on improving livelihoods, which is essential for the prosperity of our people. I am confident that by working together, we can drive meaningful change and create a more sustainable and equitable future for our country and all its people.”

The event concluded with discussions on how partnerships between corporations, government, and communities can collectively drive the sustainability agenda forward in Pakistan.