US launches Young South Asian Leaders Initiative

The US Department of State has officially launched the Young South Asian Leaders Initiative (YSALI), aimed at empowering the youth from South Asian nations by providing them with global opportunities and resources to address critical issues.

امریکا نے جنوبی ایشیا ینگ لیڈرز پروگرام جاری کردیا امریکی محکمہ خارجہ نے جنوبی ایشیا کے نوجوانوں کیلئے ینگ لیڈرز پروگرام جاری کر دیا ہے، نیویارک میں منعقد ہونے والی تقریب میں نائب وزیر خارجہ ڈونلڈ لو نے خصوصی شرکت کی، تفصیلات جہاں زیب علی کی رپورٹ میں۔#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/feT6IhIY7u — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) September 26, 2024

The program was announced at an event held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, gathering government officials, private sector and civil society representatives, and students from across South Asia.

This initiative highlights the United States’ ongoing commitment to engage young leaders globally by extending its youth leadership network to South Asia for the first time.

Acting Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy Lee Satterfield and Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu led the launch of YSALI. The initiative will unite youth from Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka to collaborate on shared challenges, including economic development, environmental sustainability, and civic engagement.

“We are thrilled to introduce YSALI,” said Donald Lu. “This network will bring together young leaders from across South Asia and the U.S. It’s the first time we’ve done this in South Asia, and we’re excited about the potential it holds.”

Lu emphasized that South Asia is home to nearly a quarter of the world’s youth population, making it a crucial region for such initiatives. “It’s exciting to launch this today, knowing the significant role young people will play in shaping the future,” he added.

Read more: US enjoys ‘deeper’ ties with Shahbaz Sharif’s govt, says Donald Lu

Daburn Mukherjee, a young leader of Indian origin, expressed enthusiasm about the program: “This is a fantastic opportunity to connect with others who share similar experiences and concerns. We’ll be working with like-minded individuals from similar backgrounds, all at the same stage in life.”

Saeeda Bano, a young Pakistani-American attendee, also shared her excitement: “I’m looking forward to working on my book on Pakistani-American relations and exploring future avenues in diplomacy and international relations.”

With over 420 million young people across South Asia, YSALI aims to offer leadership development, networking opportunities, professional exchanges, and academic fellowships, equipping the next generation to drive positive change in their communities and across the region.

YSALI now joins other regional youth networks launched by the U.S., such as the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative (YSEALI), and the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative (YLAI).