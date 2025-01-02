Pakistani rupee depreciates against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani rupee on Thursday depreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.64 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.55.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.20 and Rs 279.70 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.2 to close at Rs288.88 against the last day’s closing of Rs290.08, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.77, whereas a decline of 82 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs348.88 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs349.70.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) marked a modest gain after a volatile trading session on Thursday.

The KSE-100 added 111.57 points, or 0.10 percent to settle at 117,119 points at the closing of the stock market, compared with the previous closing of 117,008 points.

Analysts at Topline Securities said that “the market experienced a volatile trading session, with the index fluctuating sharply between an intraday high of 1,359 points and a low of 150 points”, adding that “investors appeared to capitalize on the heightened market activity, opting to book profits after recent gains”.

“This led to mixed sentiment across sectors, with select stocks facing selling pressure while others managed to sustain upward momentum”, they further stated.

A total of 1.03 billion shares were traded during the day at the PSX, from the previous day’s turnover of 956.3 million.

The price of shares stood at Rs46.57 billion as against Rs46.44 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 464 scrips were active in the stock market, out of which, 193 recorded gains and 225 sustained losses while the share price of 46 companies remained unchanged.