Rupee continues to recover against USD

ISLAMABAD: The Rupee on Wednesday gained 07 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.49 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.56, ARY News reported.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.75 and Rs282.3, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 82 paisa to close at Rs302.06 against the last day’s closing of Rs301.24, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs1.86, whereas an increase of 74 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs352.68 compared to the last closing of Rs351.94.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs76.09 and Rs74.52 respectively.

Yesterday, the per tola rate of 24 karat gold jacked up by Rs150 to reach Rs214,450 in the domestic market on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs128 to Rs183,856 in the domestic market, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said.

The price of gold in the international market remained unchanged at $2042.

Spot platinum fell 0.2% at $904.27 per ounce, palladium rose 1.2% at $960.76, while silver was down 0.2% at $23.35 per ounce.