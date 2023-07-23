Video: Karachi TikToker pays price for car drifting in front of police van

KARACHI: A video showed a TikToker in Karachi facing the music for exhibiting car drifting skills in front of a police van in the North Nazimabad area, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The video showed a driver showing his car drifting skills on a Karachi road in front of a police van in the North Nazimabad area. The citizen was apparently unaware of a police van observing his rash driving.

The on-duty police officials made a move and started chasing the car to catch him. The driver tried to run away from the scene but he met an accident.

Senior police officials also took notice of the video to ascertain whether the officials in the police van were also involved in filming the car drifting or not.

In June, a TikToker had faced the music for filming the video inside a police station in Karachi which later went viral on social media.

A TikTok user made a surprise move after being caught by police officials for travelling with motorcycle ownership documents in Karachi.

He was taken to the Shah Faisal police station where he filmed a TikTok video. The young man was reportedly released after his family brought the relevant documents to the police station.

After the video went viral, the young man was arrested again for violating the ban on filming videos inside the police station.

