WATCH: Boy dragged out of house sparking Leeds riots

The horrifying video of police dragging a boy out of a house and bundling him into a police van went viral with several claiming that the incident sparked the violence in Leeds.

Riots erupted on the streets of United Kingdom’s (US) Leeds, following the incident as enraged mob overturned a police vehicle and set another bus on fire, a UK media outlet reported.

The violent clashes between local police and community began after police arrived in Harehills area upon receiving a call from Children’s Social Care.

The video of the incident showed cops dragging a school-aged boy out of a house as he was resisting and attempting to get himself free out of the policeman’s hold.

The viral video showed the boy shouting and crying as he is put into a nearby police van.

Moments earlier, the policemen also took out a teenage girl from the house to a waiting police van.

However, the incident sparked a strong reaction from the community who soon took to the streets and set a bus ablaze while overturning a police petrol van.

Later, West Yorkshire Police released a statement in an attempt to calm tensions in the area.

“There has understandably been a great deal of speculation, commentary and concern following the disorder in Harehills, Leeds, overnight. Our officers responded to a call from Children’s Social Care at around 5pm yesterday after social workers reported being met with hostility when dealing with a child protection matter,” the statement said.

“Responding officers were attacked and helped Children’s Social Care staff withdraw to a place of safety. As the disorder escalated, damage was caused to vehicles and several fires set. We continually assessed the situation and took the decision to deploy specialist public order officers who then came under a barrage of bricks and missiles from a large group,” it added.

UK media outlet The Mirror later spoke to the parents of the children who were taken by the police over Children’s Social Care’s complaint.

The heartbroken parents had collapsed in the street as soon as police removed the children from the house.

“Please bring my children back. I want them back. Why take my kids? They were taken from us,” the father of the children pleaded.

Meanwhile, locals urged the authorities to get a hold of the tense situation as they said that they were terrified by the events unfolding after the viral video of the kid being taken away forcefully by the police.