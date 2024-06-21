WATCH: Putin takes Kim for a drive in Russian-built limousine

A video showing Russian President Vladimir Putin taking North Korea’s Kim Jong Un on a drive in a limousine has gone viral on social media.

In a move to show the growing relationship between the two leaders, Kremlin said that Putin gifted one of the luxury vehicles to Kim Jong Un who is believed to be an automobile enthusiast.

Putin recently arrived in Pyongyang, his first visit in nearly a quarter of a century.

Russian state TV released the video of the drive showing Vladimir Putin behind the wheel of the black armoured Aurus, his official presidential car in Russia.

Kim is seen sitting in the passenger seat as they drive through a park area before coming to a halt.

The viral video showed Putin and Kim walking side by side and chatting after getting out of the luxury car.

Reports said that Kim drove Putin back.

Later, an aide of Putin revealed that the Russian president presented Kim with a Russian-built Aurus limousine as a gift.

This was the second car he had gifted to Kim after giving him the first Aurus limousine in February this year.

Pertinent to mention here that Aurus Senat is the official Russian presidential car.

Meanwhile, the North Korean leader is believed to have a wide range of luxury cars including Maybach limousine, several Mercedes, a Rolls-Royce Phantom and a Lexus sports.

In a major development, Putin signed a deal with Kim Jong Un on June 19 that included a mutual defence pledge, one of Russia’s most significant moves in Asia for years that Kim said amounted to an “alliance”.

Putin’s pledge overhauls Russia’s entire post-Soviet policy on North Korea just as the United States and its Asian allies try to gauge how far Russia could deepen support for the only country to have tested a nuclear weapon this century.

On his first visit to Pyongyang since July 2000, Putin explicitly linked Russia’s deepening of ties with North Korea to the West’s growing support for Ukraine and said Moscow could develop military and technical cooperation with Pyongyang.