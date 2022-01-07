Youth ‘commits suicide’ inside hospital’s washroom in Karachi

KARACHI: A young man has allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside a private hospital’s washroom in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

A youth committed suicide by hanging himself inside the hospital’s washroom in the Nazimabad area.

The family told the media that he brought the young man to the psychiatric hospital a day ago and specifically informed the administration that he could commit suicide owing to depression due to loans worth millions.

READ: MAN JUMPS OFF FROM THIRD STOREY OF KARACHI’S MALL TO COMMIT SUICIDE

The deceased youth’s family complained that they asked the hospital administration to allow an attendant with the patient which was rejected.

Earlier in the month, a woman had attempted suicide in the Jhelum district of the Punjab province after allegedly killing three of her minor girls.

The police while detailing the entire episode said that the incident was reported in a native village of Hiranpur in Jhelum where a woman murdered her three minor girls over a domestic dispute. “The girls were aged two, three, and five-year-old,” they said.

READ: FAISALABAD STUDENT COMMITS SUICIDE IN GIRLS HOSTEL: POLICE

The police had shared that the mother of three also tried to commit suicide after the murders and had been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Later, the woman had confessed to killing her three minor daughters before the police investigators while recording her testimony. She had claimed that she stabbed herself first before murdering her daughters.

The woman had said that she was facing financial issues and domestic violence. Police had registered a case against the woman following a complaint filed by the deceased children’s grandmother.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!