Aamir Khan had THIS to say on ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ sequel

The director of “Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na,” starring Imran Khan and Genelia D’souza, has revealed that Bollywood star Aamir Khan rejected the idea of making a sequel to the movie.

Abbas Tyrewala, who directed the romantic comedy, said that he had forwarded the idea of a sequel to the movie soon after it was released in 2008.

However, Aamir Khan rejected it, saying that it was ‘the stupidest thing,’ the filmmaker added.

“I don’t know if I am allowed to say this. Mr Aamir Khan is rather sensitive about what should be spoken of and what not but shortly after Jaane Tu, I came up with an idea for the sequel,” Tyrewala said during an interview with an Indian YouTuber.

“Even I wasn’t sure if I was joking or not. I took it to Khan saab and I told him that the film starts with Jay and Aditi living separately. They are separated and Jay has an affair with Meghna. Aamir said ‘I don’t care who makes the sequel to Jaane Tu, it will never be you.’ He said this is the stupidest thing,” Abbas Tyrewala revealed.

According to the filmmaker, he envisaged the story of the sequel to revolve around the couple’s split following years of romance.

“So to me, Jay and Meghna had a scene and Jay and Aditi split up as a result and how they don’t split was supposed to be the story. Aamir said, ‘never refer to this movie again. Thank god you directed just one, never refer to it again’,” he recalled.

Released in 2008, ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ tells the story of two best friends, Jai, played by Bollywood actor Imran Khan and Aditi, portrayed by Genelia D’Souza, who fall in love.

Apart from the duo, the film’s ensemble cast includes Ratna Pathak Shah, Naseeruddin Shah in key roles while Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan appeared in cameo roles.