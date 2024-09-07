Administration ‘decides’ to block roads ahead of PTI public gathering

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad administration and police decided to block all internal and external routes of the capital city ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) public gathering on September 8, ARY News reported citing sources.

All internal and external routes will be closed by midnight on Saturday and Sunday, the sources added.

They added that the police could also arrest PTI leaders and local activists throughout the district at midnight on Saturday and Sunday.

The sources privy to the development said that the police increased patrolling and put all police stations on high alert.

The law enforcers are also cracking down on motorcyclists, according to police sources.

Earlier on Saturday, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that their September 8 event will be a public gathering, not a sit-in, and will be held within the bounds of the law

Speaking to media representatives after reviewing public gathering’s arrangements in Islamabad, Barrister Gohar said that they are holding the public gathering for ‘independence’ of judiciary.

The PTI Chairman said that the gathering is being organised to demand independence for the judiciary, adding that when their government comes into power, judicial independence will be ensured.

Barrister Gohar said that the crowd on Saturday is a precursor to the main event on September 8, adding that it is the allies’ public gathering, with representatives of Akhtar Mengal also participating.

“Today’s crowd is a prelude to the main event”

Earlier, the Islamabad district administration changed the venue for PTI’s gathering on September 8.