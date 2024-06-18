After brawl with fan, Haris Rauf responds to incident on X

Following the video – which went viral on social media – showing the Pakistan pacer charging towards a fan, the pacer Haris Rauf responded and pledge that he won’t step back from responding if somebody [fans] says abuses at his parents and family.

In his message of social media platform X, Haris Rauf stated, “I decided to not bring this to social media, but now that the video is out, I feel it is necessary to address the situation.”

As public figures, we are open to receiving all kinds of feedback from the public. They are entitled to support or criticize us. Nevertheless, when it comes to my parents and my family, I will not hesitate to respond accordingly. It is important to show respect towards people and their families, irrespective of their professions,” Rauf wrote.

There has been significant resentment and anger among Pakistan fans both in the US and back home due to the team’s lackluster performance in the T20 World Cup, following their disappointing show in the ODI World Cup last year in India.

Captain Babar Azam has faced heavy criticism for failing to unite the team and lead by example, with former cricketers and fans in Pakistan calling for his removal from the captaincy.

Interestingly, the Pakistan Cricket Board reinstated Babar as captain in white-ball cricket after he had stepped down following the 50-over World Cup debacle in 2023. During his absence, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi led the team but only lasted as skipper for a solitary series.