AKUH unveils 3D-Printed PEEK implant procedure

The Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) has unveiled the successful use of 3D-printed PEEK implants, expertly crafted and developed by its professionals.

This significant advancement in medical technology seeks to enhance healthcare accessibility, affordability, and outcomes for patients requiring intricate bone replacement surgeries in Pakistan.

3D-printed PEEK implants are high-performance, tailored devices capable of replacing bones in various areas of the body, such as the skull, jaw, and spine. These implants are distinguished by their durability, lightweight characteristics, and body compatibility, which lower the chances of infection and boost long-term success rates. By providing a cost-efficient, high-quality solution designed and produced internally, the Aga Khan University Hospital has established a new care benchmark now available to patients needing bone replacements at a significantly reduced cost compared to imported alternatives.

Dr. Shahzad Shamim, Professor and Section Head of Neurosurgery at AKUH, remarked on the significance of this innovation: “3D-printed PEEK implants represent a revolutionary development in surgery, enhancing surgical precision and leading to improved integration with the human body, ultimately resulting in quicker recovery times and better patient results.”

AKUH currently stands as the sole hospital in Pakistan that designs and produces 3D-printed PEEK implants in-house, utilizing a cutting-edge facility that has received official approval from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP). The manufacturing process used for these implants conforms with GMP standards, ensuring their quality is on par with what is available globally. Moreover, the PEEK material utilized for these implants holds FDA approval, demonstrating adherence to international safety and quality standards. With DRAP validation and internationally recognized PEEK materials, AKUH assures patients receive implants meeting stringent global quality criteria.

Dr. Saleem Sayani, Director of the Technology Innovation Support Centre at AKU, remarked, “By producing these implants in-house, we can customize them with great accuracy, offering world-class treatments that were previously inaccessible in Pakistan.”

The local manufacturing process at AKUH also significantly reduces patient expenses by eliminating reliance on costly imports. This advancement enhances the accessibility of high-quality treatments, providing essential support, especially for low- and middle-income patients.

Dr. Asim Belgaumi, Chief Medical Officer of AKUH, Pakistan, celebrated this milestone, stating, “The launch of our manufactured PEEK implants not only enhances our surgical capabilities but also signifies a crucial step towards providing high-quality medical care at a much lower cost for the people of Pakistan. This heralds a new era in healthcare where advanced, patient-specific solutions are within reach for everyone.”

In addition to improving healthcare accessibility, the local production of PEEK implants by AKUH also has a positive impact on the environment. By decreasing reliance on international shipments, the carbon footprint related to transporting implants is diminished, promoting sustainable healthcare practices.

Since the initiation of the PEEK implant procedure, AKUH has effectively treated 14 patients using 3D-printed implants, observing the positive effects on recovery and quality of life. At present, the hospital employs PEEK implants for cranial reconstruction, maxillofacial surgeries, and various non-weight-bearing bone procedures. Looking to the future, AKUH’s ensemble of surgeons, biomedical engineers, and researchers is committed to broadening the application of these implants across a wider assortment of surgeries, with the aim of further enhancing patient outcomes.

The incorporation of 3D-printed PEEK implants at AKUH signifies a pivotal moment in Pakistan’s healthcare landscape, rendering advanced, personalized care more economical and accessible. This initiative embodies AKUH’s persistent dedication to providing healthcare that meets—and frequently surpasses—global standards, profoundly transforming the lives of countless patients throughout Pakistan.