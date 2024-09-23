Apple to introduce AI-Powered Siri with iOS 18.3 update in 2025

Tech giant Apple is planning to unveil a revamped AI-powered Siri with its upcoming iOS 18.3 update in early 2025 months after launching the iPhone 16 series.

Soon after the release of the new iPhone lineup, Apple is likely to debut its iOS 18.1 in October this year.

The update will bring the first wave of Apple Intelligence, including a light Siri refresh, Writing Tools, Photos Clean Up, and Notification Summaries.

The iOS 18.2 is expected to introduce Image Playground, Genmoji, as well as ChatGPT integration.

However, iPhone users will have to wait till January 2025 when Apple is expected to roll out the iOS 18.3 update that will allow users to experience the AI-powered Siri.

Announced during its Worldwide Developers’ Conference 2024 in June, Apple did not reveal the timeline for the rollout of the new version of Siri.

However, reports have now emerged that the company is planning to integrate the new AI features into iOS 18.3 as early as January.

With the update, the tech company is set to revamp Siri with a glowing light around the screen edges after activation along with enhancing functionality.

It is worth mentioning here that Apple has collaborated with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT technology into Siri, to boost its AI capabilities.

On September 10, Apple unveiled its long-awaited artificial intelligence-boosted iPhone 16 and promised improvements in its Siri personal assistant as it rolled out new software, beginning in test mode next month.

“The next generation of iPhone has been designed for Apple Intelligence from the ground up. It marks the beginning of an exciting new era,” Chief Executive Tim Cook said at a product launch.

Shares of the tech giant closed barely changed for the day at $220.91. Apple’s event came hours before China’s Huawei launches a tri-fold phone, underscoring the competitive challenge the iPhone maker faces. Apple has yet to announce an AI partner in China to power the 16s.