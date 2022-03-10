Apple’s iOS 15.4 to enable using Face ID with a mask

Tech giant Apple has confirmed it will roll out iOS 15.4 next week. The most waited feature that will be released with the new iOS 15.4 will be to unlock your device with a Face ID while wearing a mask. Users will no longer be needed to use their Apple watch to type in their password to unlock their devices while wearing a mask.

The feature has been tested in public betas by Apple since January 2022. The new feature will have to be activated in the Face ID and Passcode section in the phone’s settings. The Face ID will still not be able to work while wearing sunglasses.

Some other features that are expected to be released with the iOS 15.4 are, an anti-stalking warning for AirTags, a less-gendered voice option for iPhone’s voice assistant Siri, PS5 Dual Sense controller adaptive trigger support, a way to add notes to iCloud Keychain passwords and dozens more emoji.

macOS Monterey 12.3 and iPad 15.4 will also be released next week. Those updates will include the long-awaited Universal Control feature, which will allow you to control multiple Macs and iPads with one keyboard and trackpad or mouse. Apple announced Universal Control at WWDC in June but delayed it from the fall until this spring.