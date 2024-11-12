Assassin’s Creed Shadows developer Ubisoft sued by gamers

Ubisoft, the developer of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, has been sued by gamers over shutting down the popular game The Crew.

Uncertainty surrounds the future of the developer after it announced a delay in the release date of the highly-anticipated Assassin’s Creed Shadows to 2025.

In a statement on September 25, Ubisoft said that the weak performance for the new game Star Wars Outlaws and lower than-expected profit in the most recent quarter were among the reasons behind the delay in the release date.

Following the confirmation of a delay in its upcoming title, reports emerged that Tencent and the family of Ubisoft co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot were exploring a buyout of the developer.

Now, fans of The Crew have filed a lawsuit against the developer over the controversial shutdown of the game.

It is to be noted that Ubisoft shut down the servers for the original game of the series in December 2023, however, gamers could play the game until March 31.

Since then, the game’s features seem to have been reaching the end of its life.

Following the shutdown of the servers, two gamers from California took Ubisoft to court.

“Imagine you buy a pinball machine, and years later, you enter your den to go play it, only to discover that all the paddles are missing, the pinball and bumpers are gone, and the monitor that proudly displayed your unassailable high score is removed,” their lawsuit reads.

It continued, “Turns out the pinball manufacturer decided to come into your home, gut the insides of the pinball machine, and remove your ability to play the game that you bought and thought you owned.”

Meanwhile, Ubisoft is set to release Assassin’s Creed Shadows in February 2025 after it was delayed from the initial release date of November 15.