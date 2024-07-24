Australian tourist gang raped in Paris ahead of Olympics

An Australian woman was reportedly gangraped by five men in Paris days before the Olympics, police said.

According to local media reports, French Police are investigating the crime, which they said happened after midnight on July 20.

The woman reported the incident when she sought refuge at a kebab shop in the Pigalle area.

In a CCTV footage, the woman can be seen running into the shop and asking for help. The shop owners immediately called the emergency responders who took the victim to a hospital.

Australia’s Olympic team chief Anna Meares stated that the team is aware of the allegations, adding that the athletes were informed about the security which is “really, really high” in the city, Reuters reported.

The Paris Games are being overshadowed by a sickening crime against a young Australian woman. The 25-year-old has told police she was raped by a gang of five men before escaping and hiding in a takeaway shop. https://t.co/w5aAcLndCb #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/SFqOi6Fl9r — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) July 23, 2024

“We don’t yet have any feedback from our athletes that they have felt unsafe. We are encouraging them, if they go out of the village, not to go out on their own, not to wear team uniform, just to wear plain clothes,” Reuters quoted Meares as saying.

