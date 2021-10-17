Balochistan political crisis: Disgruntled lawmakers meet HDP leadership

QUETTA: A delegation of the disgruntled lawmakers has met the legislators of Hazara Democratic Party (HDP) ahead of a no-confidence motion against Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The delegation of the disgruntled lawmakers was headed by Saeed Hashmi that met HDP chairman Abdul Khaliq Hazara. The meeting was attended by Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Qadir Ali Nail and other senior leaders of HDP.

Disgruntled lawmakers include Zahoor Buledi, Sardar Saleh Bhootani, Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and MPA Muhammad Khan Lehri also attended the meeting.

The acting president of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) Zahoor Buledi said in a Twitter message, “A delegation of BAP top brass & senior leaders including parliamentarians visited HDP leaders to discuss the prevailing political situation of the province.”

It is pertinent to mention here that a session of the Balochistan Assembly has been summoned on Oct 20 when a no-confidence motion will be tabled against CM Jam Kamal Khan Alyani.

The Balochistan governor convened the session on the opposition’s requisition, sources having knowledge of the matter said, adding a no-confidence motion will be tabled against the chief minister.

The session will be held on October 20 (Wednesday) at 4 pm.

Earlier, the chief minister said he was hopeful that a no-confidence motion filed against him by disgruntled MPAs will fail.

“14 lawmakers have submitted a no-confidence motion against me,” he confirmed, adding that 11 lawmakers belong to ruling BAP while the other three MPAs, who have signed no-trust move, were from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

CM Jam Kamal said that he had met with 9 disgruntled lawmakers by visiting their homes and tried to address their reservations. The Balochistan chief minister said that he remain successful to appease some estranged provincial ministers and they are ready to withdraw their resignations.

On Thursday, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, who is facing a no-trust motion filed by disgruntled Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) lawmakers, had met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad.

During the meeting, the matters of mutual interest including the political crisis in the province were discussed. The Balochistan chief minister had apprised the premier about efforts thus far made to pacify enraged BAP MPAs.

No confidence motion

On October 11, fourteen provincial lawmakers have submitted the no-confidence motion to the secretariat of the Balochistan Assembly.

The estranged lawmakers, in a motion submitted to the assembly secretariat, said that the chief minister had failed to deliver during his three-year tenure and sought the removal of CM Jam Kamal Alyani.

Previously, 16 opposition lawmakers in Balochistan had submitted a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal demanding him to seek confidence from the assembly.

