Bangladesh all-rounder withdraws from Pakistan tour

Bangladesh all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin has pulled out himself from the upcoming A tour against Pakistan.

Saifuddin was named in Bangladesh A squad for the second of the two-match red ball series against Pakistan, as well as the white-ball matches.

However, the 27-year-old all-rounder withdrew himself from the tour through an email to Bangladesh selectors, citing mental exhaustion. He also requested to take a two-month break from all forms of cricket.

Saifuddin also conveyed his disappointment via email about not being chosen for the ICC T20 World Cup squad in June and his inability to participate in the ongoing Global T20 in Canada due to the unrest in the country.

“Due to these matters, I want to keep myself away from all forms of cricket for the next two months. Hopefully, you will take the matter in a positive way,” Saifuddin’s email read.

Meanwhile, the officials of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have informed that Mohammad Saifuddin was granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to take part in the GT20.

However, he sustained a rib injury while working out at the gym just two days before his scheduled flight. As a result, the BCB advised him against travelling to Canada for the tournament.

Bangladesh A squad is set to arrive in Islamabad on Saturday, 10 August, for two four-day and three 50-over matches against Pakistan Shaheens.