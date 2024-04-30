Barrister Gohar opens up on mass resignations from assemblies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan opened up on a proposal of mass resignation from assemblies, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media persons outside the Election Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad, Barrister Gohar said that a decision regarding resigning from the assemblies has not been made.

He said that the PTI will not resign from assemblies and remain in parliament. “We (PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council’s lawmakers) will not resign from the assemblies and will instead work within parliament to address issues,” the PTI chairman added.

The PTI Chairman said that political temperatures should be reduced and progress must be made. He said that unlike’ other political parties, the PTI held ‘transparent’ intra-party elections, demanding from the ECP to issue them the certificate.

He also demanded the ECP to reinstate the electoral symbol of ‘bat’ to the PTI.

Read More: PTI’s Gohar Khan refutes receiving ‘any message’ for dialogue

Barrister Gohar said that the ECP’s order to declare PTI’s intra-party elections null and void was overturned by the Peshawar High Court, which was later reinstated by the Supreme Court.

“We held the intra-party elections in the wake of the Supreme Court’s order. We should have received the certificate within seven days, which we have not received ye,” he added.

Earlier, Barrister Gohar asserted that they did not receive ‘any message’ for dialogues nor holding any secret dialogues with the incumbent government

Speaking to journalists outside Adiala Jail, Gohar Khan said incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan confirmed that he did not receive any message for dialogues. “We will publicly confirm if receive any invitation for talks,” he said.

Furthermore, the PTI chairman also rejected holding dialogues with the incumbent government and stated that his party would not hold any “secret talks”.