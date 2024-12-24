Ben Stokes gets injured, ruled out of all cricket for three months

England Test captain Ben Stokes has been ruled out from all cricket for at least three months due to a torn left hamstring.

The injury occurred during the third Test against New Zealand in Hamilton, where England secured a 2-1 series victory.

The setback forced Ben Stokes out of England’s 15-man squad for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, announced earlier this week. His last appearance in the 50-over format was during the 2023 World Cup.

Ben Stokes underwent knee surgery in October 2023 following the World Cup, requiring extensive rehabilitation.

Earlier, a similar torn hamstring in August 2024 ruled him out of the remainder of the English summer. Despite managing his workload to recover, Stokes opted out of IPL 2024 and the subsequent mega auction to focus on his fitness.

Ahead of the Hamilton Test, Stokes expressed confidence in his fitness management, saying, “I have to work so much harder on the physical side of the job to allow me to go out and do my job.” However, the latest injury has dashed his hopes of sustaining full fitness.

As a result, Ben Stokes will also miss the 2024 edition of the Hundred, scheduled to begin on January 9. His absence raises questions about England’s plans for major tournaments and Test series in the coming months.