BISP Kafaalat: Quarterly payment increased

Chairman of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Rubina Khalid, has announced an increase in the quarterly payments under the Benazir Kafaalat programme, offering much-needed financial relief to marginalised families.

The payment amount will rise by Rs 3,000, bringing the total to Rs 13,500 per quarter, up from the previous Rs 10,500.

Launched in 2008, the BISP Kafaalat programme is the largest cash transfer initiative in Pakistan’s history. It aims to provide financial assistance to vulnerable households, with both short and long-term goals in mind.

In the short term, the initiative aims to protect disadvantaged groups from the adverse impacts of inflation, rising food prices, and slow economic growth. Long-term, the BISP Kafaalat programme strives to eliminate extreme poverty and empower women, aligning with Pakistan’s commitments to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Currently, the BISP Kafaalat programme supports over 9.3 million families nationwide, and the government aims to extend assistance to 10 million families by next year.

Starting in January 2025, all registered families under the Benazir Kafaalat programme will receive Rs 13,500 every quarter, reflecting the government’s commitment to providing relief amid ongoing inflation.

New Banks added for withdrawl:

Previously, beneficiaries could withdraw their assistance only from Habib Bank Limited (HBL), often facing long wait times. To address this issue, the government has expanded the list of participating banks, making it easier for families to access their payments.

Eligible families can now withdraw their quarterly payments from the following banks: