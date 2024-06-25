Bitcoin drops 7.8% to below $60,000

Bitcoin dropped 7.8% to $59,215 at 8:50 pm GMT on June 24.

On June 1, Japanese crypto exchange DMM Bitcoin said it had lost bitcoin worth around $300 million in what it described as “an unauthorised leak” from its digital wallet.

“We are still investigating details of the damages,” it said in a statement after detecting the “unauthorised leak” at around 13:26 (0426 GMT) Friday.

“We have already taken measures to prevent the unauthorised leak, but we have also implemented restrictions on the use of some services to ensure additional safety,” the exchange said.

DMM Bitcoin did not give details on the “leak” but global cryptocurrency analysis firm Chainalysis said it was one of the biggest crypto hacks.