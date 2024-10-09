‘Bowler’s graveyard’: Kevin Pietersen slams Multan track

Kevin Pietersen on Wednesday lashed out at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for producing a flat surface in the opening Test between Pakistan and England in Multan.

“Still a bowlers graveyard! If this wicket doesn’t crumble and produce a result, it’s helping DESTROY Test cricket,” he wrote in a tweet.

Joe Root struck his 35th while Harry Brook scored a quick half-century to help England maintain pressure on Pakistan on Day 3 of the first Test here at Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

At the end of a dominating second session, England had reached 351-3, trailing by 205 runs, with Root (119) and Brook (64) on the crease.

Pakistan got rid of dangerous Ben Duckett early in the second session with Aamir Jamal providing the breakthrough. The left-hander played a quick-fire knock of 84 runs from 71 balls, laced with eleven boundaries.

Root was joined by Brook and together they added an unbeaten 110 runs in 133 balls for the fourth wicket until the umpires called the Tea on Day 3.

England scored 232-2 at Lunch on Day 3 with Ben Duckett and Joe Root on the crease with scores of 80 and 72 respectively.