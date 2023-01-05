Covid variant threat: PCAA issues new regulations for int’l passengers

KARACHI: Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Thursday issued new regulations for international passengers as the new COVID variant cases are increasing, ARY News reported.

PCAA issued new regulations for international passengers, every individual travelling to China must possess a negative COVID report, and furthermore instructed staff to wear mandatory facemasks in the international arrival lounge.

As per details, the passengers travelling to China must have a negative coronavirus report 48 hours prior to their departure, adding that boarding cards will be issued to passengers with a negative report.

The aviation authority cancelled the Green Code including Health Declaration Code for international travellers and instructed the management to make sure infectious and fumigation measures should be taken at all entry points.

