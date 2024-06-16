Two killed, five injured in Kurram landmine explosion

KURRAM: In a tragic incident, at least two people dead while five others injured as a landmine exploded on roadside in central Kurram, ARY News reported.

As per details, the explosion occurred on Korham road, leaving two dead and five injured where four are in critical condition.

According to 1122 rescue officials, the dead bodies and injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital.

Earlier, at least two injured including police constable in a blast occurred in Tehsil Kulachi, Dera Ismail Khan.

The incident occurred when a roadside exploded as the DSP and other police personnel were on the way for polio duty.

The police officials said the blast injured the driver of elite forces and a constable whereas a bomb disposal squad reached the spot of the incident and examined the situation.

Prior to this, at least one dead, whereas 20 others injured twin landmine blasts occurred near Thaikedar Naddi in Duki district of Balochistan.

The first explosion occurred when a truck hit a landmine, followed by a second blast as people gathered at the scene.

The police officials stated that both landmine blasts resulted in the killing of one citizen whereas 17 others sustained injuries. The injured are being transported to nearby hospitals for medical attention.