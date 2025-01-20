Rohit Sharma explains spinners’ role in Champions Trophy 2025

Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma defended inclusion of four spinners in the squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

The squad includes four spinners: Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Kuldeep Yadav.

The All India Men’s Senior Selection Committee, led by Ajit Agarkar on January 18, announced Team India’s 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 and the three-match ODI series against England.

The announcement was made during a press conference, where skipper Rohit Sharma and Agarkar addressed the media. Speaking about the spinners’ roles, Rohit highlighted their importance in adding depth to both the batting and bowling departments.

“The spinners give us depth when we have spinning all-rounders. While we don’t have many seaming all-rounders, these players bring quality in both batting and bowling. Sundar, Jadeja, and Axar are proper all-rounders, not just spin-bowling all-rounders,” he said.

The 37-year-old skipper expressed satisfaction with the spinners’ past performances and their adaptability to various roles.

He emphasized their ability to strengthen the team across all aspects. “These players are not selected just to fill a spot as batters or bowlers. They’ve performed in key situations, and the team is confident in their abilities. Having this depth with quality spin options is always beneficial,” Rohit added.

India’s spin arsenal now includes an off-spinner (Washington Sundar) and two left-arm spinners (Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja), along with Kuldeep Yadav’s wrist spin. According to Rohit, this combination ensures the team can adapt to different conditions and challenges.

With the Champions Trophy 2025 set to begin in February 2025 and the ODI series against England providing crucial preparation, Team India’s lineup reflects strategic planning for both immediate and long-term goals.

India squad for Champions Trophy 2025:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.