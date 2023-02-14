ChatGPT to get integrated in your web browser now

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) giant Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer commonly known as ChatGPT will soon be integrated into web browsers now.

The Browser maker Opera has jumped into the world of artificial intelligence (AI) and will be one of the first browsers to integrate ChatGPT.

They have announced plans to update the AI feature in new upcoming releases. The ChatGPT feature will be placed in the sidebar of the browser.

In Opera, the users can click on the ‘shorten’ button and it will create a bullet-form version of an article in the sidebar.

Opera says it will add a number of AI-generated content services to the browser sidebar but hasn’t revealed what they will be. It’s also working on new browser features that will interact with the chatbot.

Opera is not the only browser inclining towards AI, Microsoft has also planned to place the AI feature in the sidebar.

