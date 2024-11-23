10-year-old calls 911 for help with math homework

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office based in Wisconsin, United States, responsible for maintaining a safe and orderly environment through law enforcement, on November 22, recounted a touching incident involving a ten-year-old who dialed 911, not in response to an emergency, but to seek assistance with math homework.

The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, shared on social media that a dispatcher received a call from the young boy, who expressed his need for help with his math assignment, stating that his family was not particularly skilled in mathematics either.

The authority noted that dispatcher Kim Krause informed the child that 911 was not the correct number for homework inquiries, but she offered to assist him, nonetheless.

“She had some time available, so she asked, ‘Can I help you with the problem?’ The child then presented a complex problem involving decimals, which she found challenging to resolve. Consequently, she suggested, ‘Let me see if I can find a deputy near your location,'” Shawano County Sheriff’s Office explained to the media.

Deputy Sheriff Chase Mason, who was nearby, volunteered to help with the math problem.

“Personally, I am not particularly adept at math, but I decided to assist,” Mason noted in his report regarding the incident.

Mason, who has a stepson of the same age as the young caller, worked with the child and successfully solved the decimal-related math problems. The Facebook post concluded by stating that the young caller received a business card and was advised to use the non-emergency line for future inquiries that do not involve life-threatening situations.