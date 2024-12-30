China unveils CR450 high-speed prototype train

BEIJING: A prototype of the CR450 EMU (electric multiple units) high-speed train, the latest addition to China’s high-speed bullet train lineup, was unveiled in Beijing on Sunday.

Once operational, this train is anticipated to achieve speeds of up to 400 kilometers per hour, positioning it as the fastest high-speed train globally, as reported by the nation’s railway operator.

As per details to media by the China Railway, the introduction of the CR450 is expected to significantly reduce travel times and enhance connectivity, thereby making travel more convenient and efficient for the extensive passenger base.

During testing, the CR450 prototype reached an impressive speed of 450 kilometers per hour, with key performance metrics such as operational speed, energy efficiency, interior noise levels, and braking distance establishing a new international standard, according to the company.

The CR450 will surpass the existing CR400 Fuxing high-speed trains, which have a maximum operational speed of 350 kilometers per hour.

Furthermore, the CR450 is designed to decrease operational resistance by 22 percent and reduce weight by 10 percent compared to the CR400 bullet train, as noted by the company.

The advancements achieved through the CR450 project are expected to enhance China’s railway technological innovation and autonomy, thereby reinforcing the nation’s position as a global leader in high-speed rail technology, according to China Railway.

China has developed the world’s longest and most sophisticated high-speed rail network and is poised to improve passenger travel with faster, more comfortable, and efficient rail services.

As of September, China’s high-speed rail network spans over 46,000 kilometers, representing more than 70 percent of the total global high-speed railway length.