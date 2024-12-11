Cold wave engulfs country from Karachi to Khyber

ISLAMABAD: Cold wave has engulfed the country from Karachi to Khyber as the upcountry and Baluchistan have been hit by extreme cold, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Mercury has dropped to minus-9 in Skardu, minus-7 in Gilgit, minus-6 at Quetta and Kalat and minuse-1 in capital city of Islamabad. While Lahore experiencing six degree Celsius and Karachi 10 Celsius, according to the weather report.

Gilgit Baltistan region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining mountainous region could receive light rain and snowfall.

Met office earlier predicted that a westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country from 07th December.

A cold wave is likely to affect most parts of the country from 08th to 14th December under the influence of the westerly wave. The cold wave conditions could result in significant drop in the day and night temperatures.

Day temperatures are likely to drop (04-06) °C below normal in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. While (05-07) °C below normal in Baluchistan and Sindh, according to report.

Cold and gusty winds are likely in Sindh, Baluchistan and parts of Punjab. Frost is also likely to develop over plains.

Moderate rain and snowfall over the hills expected in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohistan, Astore, Ghizer, Gilgit, Hunza, Skardu, Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Kotli, Haveli and Bagh up to 11th December (today) with occasional gaps.