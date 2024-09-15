Constitutional amendment: NA session rescheduled

ISLAMABAD: The important National Assembly session to review constitutional amendments has been rescheduled to 4:00 pm today (Sunday), ARY News reported.

As per details, the NA secretariat issued notices regarding the new schedule of the session, stating that session was delayed on the recommendations of the Parliament special committee.

The NA session was earlier scheduled to meet at 11:30 am today.

On the other hand, the meeting of the special committee has also been rescheduled to 2pm today, followed by the NA session at 4pm.

The federal government is making efforts to develop a consensus across the board on the constitutional amendment.

Earlier today, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss the constitutional amendment bill.

A series of meetings from the Opposition and the coalition government with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman continued late Saturday night as both opposition and government parties were making utmost efforts to get Fazlur Rehman’s support.

PPP’s delegation comprising PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Mayor Murtaza Wahab and Ejaz Jakhrani held meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

After the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari left Maualan Fazlur Rehman’s residence by showing victory sign.

More importantly, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was also present in the meeting with a crucial message from Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, The PTI delegation comprising Assad Qaiser, Umer Ayub, Hamid Raza, Barrister Gohar and Shibli Faraz also called on Maulana Fazlur Rehman and held a talk on the bill, and tried to court him for their efforts against passage of the bill.

Though detail of the huddle has not been revealed, PTI leader Barrister Gohar said the party delegation was satisfied with Maulana, adding, “The dialogue was held in good atmosphere. We have good relations with Maulana Fazlur Rehman. God will do better.”

“I came to the house of Maulana first time. Look at my face. I am very happy to meet the JUI-F chief, said Sahibzada Hamid Raza.