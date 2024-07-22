Digital terrorism aimed at weakening army-people relationship: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Deputy General (DG) of ISPR expressed concerns over digital terrorism, stating that it aimed at weakening the relationship between the army and the public, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif emphasized that the growing trend of anti-army sentiment on social media is a form of ‘digital terrorism’ that must be addressed.

He explained that ‘digital terrorism’ involves spreading lies, propaganda, and fake news through mobile devices and computers.

This form of terrorism is elusive and difficult to track, making it a potent threat. He pointed out that both physical and digital terrorists target the army, aiming to weaken its bond with the people.

DG ISPR highlighted that intelligence-based operations are conducted to combat physical terrorism, while the goal of combating digital terrorism involves prevention through laws, monitoring, regulation, and punishment.

He stressed that digital terrorists use propaganda to create a rift between the army and the public, often attacking military leadership and spreading false information about the army.

Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif noted that digital terrorism can have severe consequences, including the seizure of properties and the unwarranted glorification of those spreading fake news under the guise of freedom of expression. He warned that if this issue was not addressed, it could escalate further.

He also mentioned the broader geopolitical context, pointing out that foreign groups in Afghanistan and adversaries like India are looking to exploit any weaknesses in Pakistan’s institutions.

He cited past statements from Indian officials as evidence of their intent to undermine Pakistan by targeting its army.

Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif concluded by reaffirming the army’s commitment to national security, stating that the military’s efforts and sacrifices ensure the country’s stability amidst both physical and digital threats.