Digitz brings connected marketing agency Digitas to Pakistan

Digitz, Pakistan‘s leading digital agency, is proud to announce its partnership with connected marketing agency Digitas, part of publicis groupe. the new entity shall be called: Digitz-Digitas. www.digitz-digitas.com/

Digitz ranks top amongst Pakistan’s cutting-edge agencies, having grown exponentially over the last 10 years to become a full-service digital solutions company.

Digitz currently services local and global giants including: the Coca Cola company, L’oréal Pakistan, GSK consumer healthcare, Tetra Pak, Nestle Corporate, Colgate-Palmolive, Ismail Industries, National Foods and Tapal.

The new partnership strategically and squarely places Digitz on the global map via Digitas’ extended network across the globe. publicis groupe’s power of one strategy will give Digitz-Digitas (formerly digitz) access to their resources, tools and brands, including support from Digitas’ global market.

Digitas is the connected marketing agency, built on the principle that there are better ways for brands to connect with people and people with each other.

“Digitz has always strived to stay ahead of the curve. we have been working hard for this day by developing a full-service, technology-driven, digital marketing company. I am excited that our partnership with Digitas and publicis groupe will bring their immense learning and capability building to us and our clients.” — Azam Jalal Khan, CEO, Digitz-Digitas Pakistan.

“Both agencies believe in strengthening the future of a digital Pakistan, an aim that i believe Digitz has always aspired to and achieved. we felt that the strategic direction and vision of publicis groupe and digitas, were congruent to what we truly believe in – the ability to fuse technology and creativity to ignite change”- Bassel Kakish, CEO, publicis groupe ME & Turkey.

Comments