Doctor puts boy’s life in danger after ‘botched-up’ circumcision

DG KHAN: A doctor in Dera Ghazi (DG) Khan allegedly botched circumcision of a one-year-old boy, leaving his life in danger, ARY News reported on Saturday, quoting family members.

The boy, who is the only son of his parents and has three sisters, has been left with severe pain after the ‘botched-up’ circumcision.

In a statement, the victim’s father said the doctor – who performed the procedure – has been issuing threats of severe consequences. He urged the police to arrest the doctor and bring him to justice.

In a similar incident in 2022, a quack has allegedly damaged the genitals of two brothers during circumcision at a private hospital in Sialkot.

Muhammad Bilal, a resident of Kushny wali Kothy, a village on the outskirts of Sialkot, went to Ali Hussain Hospital, Ora Chowk, on May 15 to get his eight-month-old son Muhammad Muneeb circumcised.

Bilal said Dr Zameerul Hasan Naqvi, Sameer Habib, Muhammad Asim, Haris Khan, nurses Miss Soha, Miss Ramsha, Miss Zainab and four unidentified people persuaded him to get his some circumcised from the hospital.

He said the private hospital charged a fee of Rs30,000. Bilal said doctors and nurses took his son to the operating theatre. He said after a week, when the child’s wound did not heal, he came to know that the doctor and staff of the hospital had cut off his son’s organ.

Bilal said later he came to know that the doctor and nurses of the private hospital were not qualified.