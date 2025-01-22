e-hail strategy for taxis improves sustainability and traffic flow in Dubai

Dubai’s shift to e-hailing for taxis has significantly enhanced sustainability and traffic flow. This transformation has encouraged users to adopt e-booking technologies, resulting in a positive impact by reducing taxis roaming the streets. Most taxis now focus on fulfilling pre-booked requests through smart apps.

The sector experienced substantial growth in 2024, driven by exceptional performance and service enhancements. This advancement reflects the Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) commitment to expanding e-booking platforms.

According to Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency, “RTA agencies remain committed to developing strategies to mitigate traffic congestion. Over the past two years, RTA has achieved significant milestones in transforming Dubai’s taxi sector through e-hail.”

Key statistics include:

– 16% growth in e-hail trips in 2024 compared to 2023

– Hala’s market share rose from 42% in 2023 to 50% in 2024 during peak hours

– Equivalent to removing 7,600 vehicles from the roads daily

– Over 74% of e-booked trips had a waiting time of less than 3.5 minutes

– 50-minute reduction in driving time and 4% decrease in travel distances for drivers

– 20,000 tonnes reduction in CO2 emissions in 2024

Shakri concluded, “These results underscore the success of RTA’s initiatives in modernising taxi services, promoting sustainability, and enhancing service quality for residents, visitors, and tourists.”