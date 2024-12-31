ECNEC approves seven projects worth around Rs217 billion

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired the meeting of Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) which approved seven development projects costing around rupees 217 billion.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Finance, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Provincial Ministers and Federal Secretaries attended the meeting.

It ⁠approved the increase in scope of Irrigation component of Sindh Emergency Flood Rehabilitation Project and the revision of scope for CAREC Corridor road infrastructure project falling in Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

It also ⁠approved the revised scope of Karachi Water Supply and Severage Improvement Project at cost of Rs 25.4 billion besides ⁠approving the World Bank funded project GRADES with aim to improve attendance and learning outcomes in schools of Punjab.

On September 3, ECNEC okayed six major development projects worth Rs 178.1 billion in different sectors including health, agriculture, energy, and transport.

The ECNEC gave the approval in a meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar in Islamabad.

According to a press statement issued by the deputy prime minister’s office, the ECNEC greenlighted Rs. 52,772.52 million for the establishment of the Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment & Research in Lahore. The project will be financed through the Annual Development Programme (ADP) of the Government of Punjab.

The PC-I envisaged provision of low cost quality and comprehensive Cancer treatment through a 915-bed Institute of Cancer and Research located in Lahore. The Cancer treatment related healthcare services will be integrating various modalities such as surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and palliative care.