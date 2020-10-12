British envoy, SAPM Shahzad discuss ‘extradition treaty and readmission agreement’

ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Christian Turner Monday called on Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Shahzad Akbar here in Islamabad.

The advisor welcomed the high commissioner and discussed the matters of mutual interest regarding interior affairs in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Extradition Treaty and Readmission Agreement between the United Kingdom (UK) and Pakistan were discussed in detail and both agreed to increase cooperation in order to finalize these agreements.

The meeting concluded with an agreement on both sides that Pakistan and the UK government will closely work together for the timely implementation of the said agreements.

In March, the Foreign Ministry had written a letter to the United Kingdom seeking former prime minister Nawaz’s deportation as he was not admitted to any hospital despite staying in London for 105 days.

Nawaz Sharif is convicted and he is no more on the bail, therefore, he should be deported to Pakistan, the letter reads.

It was learnt that the government of Pakistan earlier after being asked about the status of former premier Nawaz Sharif, had informed the UK government that he [Nawaz] is on bail.

