Firdous Ashiq Awan, Sindh governor, others condole Abid Ali’s death

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has expressed sorrow and grief over the demise of legendary television artist Abid Ali, ARY News reported.

“Pakistan has lost a bright star of film, drama and theatre,” she said in her condolence message.

The special assistant said that services of Abdi Ali in the field of art would be remembered for a long time to come. Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has also expressed sorrow over the demise of famed television actor Abid Ali.

Both leaders prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Earlier, legendary television and film star Abid Ali passed away in Karachi on Thursday, his family members confirmed.

The 67-year-old actor, who is considered one of Pakistan’s finest television stars, breathed his last at a private hospital where he was admitted three days ago.

He left behind three daughters- Iman Ali, Rahma Ali, Maryam- and wife Rabia Abid Ali.

About the veteran actor

Born and educated in Quetta, Abid Ali was attracted to the arts from an early age, writing stories and painting in his childhood and teenage years, and first entered Radio Pakistan before going to Lahore after some struggle and launching his successful TV career with PTV’s drama serial Jhok Sial in 1973.

Abid Ali worked in several Pakistan Television (PTV) plays then, making a name for himself as an actor par excellence.

Abid Ali was also known for his spectacular performance in ARY Digital’s Tootay Huay Taaray alongside Noman Ijaz.

Government of Pakistan awarded him ‘Pride of Performance’ in 1985.

Comments

comments