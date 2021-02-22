Federal govt starts mulling over option to change IG Sindh: sources

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has started mulling over the option to change Inspector General (IG) Sindh police over the complaints of federal and provincial lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

The demand for removing the Inspector General (IG) Sindh police has risen as PTI ministers expressed serious reservations against the police chief following the mistreatment of the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh under custody.

Following the complaints of the ministers, the federal government has started considering the appointment of a Grade 21 officer from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) or Punjab as the new IG Sindh.

Read: Torture marks found on Haleem Adil Sheikh’s body

Sources told ARY News that the federal authorities are likely to appoint a new police chief which cannot be pressurised by the Sindh government. Consultations are underway with the PTI’s federal and provincial ministers to decide over the name.

It is expected that a major reshuffle will be made in the Sindh province in a few days. Sources said that PTI Sindh expressed disappointment over the role of IG Sindh and provincial chief secretary which led them raising the issue of the police chief for the first time.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has assured the ministers to consider their request.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed sought a report on mistreatment with the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh in the jail.

Read: ATC sends Haleem Adil Sheikh, aides on judicial remand

Rasheed has directed Chief Secretary Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah to submit a detailed report into the matter.

In his statement, the interior minister said that Sheikh is an honourable member and the Opposition Leader of the Sindh Assembly and he should be provided medical assistance.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh underwent a complete medical check-up at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Karachi.

Read: Haleem Adil Sheikh booked under terrorism charges: police

Sheikh was shifted to NICVD, yesterday, after he complained of chest pain due to alleged torture by gang-war goons in the jail.

Director Orthopaedics Jinnah Hospital AR Jamali reached NICVD and completely examined the Sindh Assembly opposition leader. As per sources, tortured marks were seen on the shoulder, neck, hand and other parts of his body. Furthermore, it was learned that he will be treated at Jinnah Hospital.

It may be recalled that an anti-terrorism court (ATC), last week, sent Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil to jail on judicial remand in a case pertaining to interference in official affairs.

