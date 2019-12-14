Genocide of Muslims a step away in IOK, Assam: Dr Stanton

The world’s best-known expert on genocide has said Muslims in occupied Kashmir and Assam are just one step away from genocide.

At a briefing at the US Congress in Washington, President of the Genocide Watch, Dr Gregory Stanton said preparation for genocide is definitely under way in India.

He said, the persecution of Muslims in Assam and Kashmir is the stage just before genocide and the next stage is extermination- that’s what we call genocide.

The Congressional Briefing “Ground reports on Kashmir & NRC” was organized by three US-based civil society organizations – the Indian American Muslim Council, Emgage Action and Hindus for Human Rights.

He said that Modi’s regime had all the hallmarks of an incipient Nazi regime. “Nationalism taken to its extreme is fascism and Nazism.

Participating in the briefing via video link, a scholar with University of California, Berkeley, Dr Angana Chatterji slammed the crackdown in occupied Kashmir since Modi government revoked special status of Kashmir on 5th August.

In occupied Kashmir, situation in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions continues to remain grim on 132nd consecutive day, today (Saturday).

There is no let-up in the restrictions imposed under Section 144 in the territory amid massive deployment of Indian troops.

The ban on internet, text messaging and prepaid mobile connections is still in place and the restoration of some communications restrictions, such as landline phones and postpaid mobile services, could not provide any respite to the people.

The increasing chill after fresh rains and snowfall has added to the miseries of the people of Kashmir Valley who have been already suffering immensely due to strict military siege since 5th August.

Due to continued lockdown, people could not stock essential commodities for the harsh winter an age-old practice as Srinagar-Jammu Highway, the only land link of the territory remains closed for most of the season.

Meanwhile, addressing a party meeting in Jammu, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement, Qazi Irshad has said the illegal and unilateral actions of Indian government will not change the disputed status of Kashmir.

The Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani has paid glowing tributes to noted mujahid commander, Abdul Khaliq Ganai alias Jamal Afghani, on the eve of his 26th martyrdom anniversary.

The President of Doctors Association Kashmir, Dr Suhail Naik, in a statement in Srinagar, demanded restoration of the internet service to hospitals on urgent basis.

