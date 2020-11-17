Oman announces visa verification process for Pakistani passengers

KARACHI: The Sultanate of Oman has taken notice of reports regarding the entry of passengers into the country on fake visas and introduced a verification process for travellers from Pakistan and other Asian countries, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the airlines from these countries have been directed to carry out a verification of Oman’s visa ahead of the check-in and boarding processes at the airports.

The verification checking system for visas has been introduced for passengers traveling from Pakistan and other Asian countries to Oman after several passengers had been deported from the Gulf country for holding illegal and fake visas.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and other national and international airlines have been directed by the Omani authorities to verify the visa carried by the passenger ahead of the check-in process.

“No passenger will be issued a boarding card before the verification process,” the guidelines issued to the airlines read.

It is pertinent to mention here that on September 20, Oman tightened its visa rules ahead of the resumption of international flight operations.

A spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Oman said that the new set of rules mandates those entering Oman from October 1, to get a PCR test done after arrival.

“Additionally, arriving passengers must also be insured to cover the cost of at least 30-days of COVID-19 treatment should the need arise.”

The spokesperson said that permission from the ministry of foreign Affairs and a no objection certificate (NOC) from the sponsor company where the traveller works are also made obligatory.

“A 14-day quarantine is also compulsory, during which time the whereabouts and movements of the person will be monitored by a wearable monitoring band.”

Comments

comments