PESHAWAR: Two more doctors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The number of doctors in the province who succumbed to the virus has reached 53.

According to the provincial doctors association, one of the doctor who died due to coronavirus was Dr Qureshi who contracted coronavirus at his clinic. He had recently retired from DHQ Hospital Swabi.

The second doctor who died from Covid-19 was senior pathologist Afzal Khan, who had been practicing at Sehdu Sharif Hospital Swat.

Coronavirus has claimed 103 more lives in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 14,924.

The latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed the COVID-19 has claimed 103 more lives and 3,953 fresh infections were reported during the period.

During the period of a day, the total count of active cases was recorded at 63,102 and the positivity rate stood at 8.47 per cent.

The health facilities across the country conducted 46,665 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 10,493,362 since the first case was reported.

