England’s Adil Rashid breaks silence on retirement rumours

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has opened up regarding the future of his professional career.

The 36-year-old spinner and right-arm speedster Jofra Archer are the only two members of England’s World Cup-winning team in the squad for the ongoing white-ball home series against Australia.

Rashid is the oldest member of the inexperienced England side by five years with fellow World Cup winners Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow left out of the squad, which features new faces.

Meanwhile, Adil Rashid remained confident about his future in the young team and said he has not thought about retirement yet.

“I have not thought about it [retirement] yet,” Rashid told the BBC.

“Keep playing, enjoy it, stay fit, bowl well, contribute to wins, hopefully World Cups and Champions Trophies – that is my ultimate aim.

“I have not thought about retiring or calling it a day any time soon.”

England, who failed to defend both their ODI and T20 World Cup titles, enter a rebuilding process with the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in view or more certainly the next T20 World Cup in 2026 and 2027 ODI World Cup.