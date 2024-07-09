FBR expands traders’ registration to 42 cities

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has expanded the traders’ registration drive to 42 cities across Pakistan, ARY News reported quoting sources.

According to the details, the FBR has set a target to register 3.6 lakh million traders across the country. The sources privy to the development said that the drive, which was previously limited to major cities, has now been extended to smaller towns and cities, including Multan, Mardan, Sukkur, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Gujrat.

Approximately, 46,000 traders have already registered under the Tajir Dost Scheme. The sources said that the FBR would issue a tax SRO based on shop sizes.

The sources privy to the development said that the FBR would also seek comments from traders on the tax SRO.

Earlier on June 4, the FBR informed that a total of 23,497 retailers were registered under the Tajir Dost Scheme by 3 June.

The Tajir Dost app was launched to tax retailers in Pakistan. Through the app, the government is hoping to bring 3.5 million retailers into the tax net.

According to the FBR data, around 18,931 retailers registered through Tajir Dost scheme while 4,566 registered other than this scheme.

The data revealed that 5,599 retailers from Karachi, 7,297 from Lahore and 2,153 from Islamabad have registered under the scheme.

Similarly, 3,067 traders from Rawalpindi, 2,037 from Peshawar, 1,317 from Quetta and 2,027 from other cities have also been registered.