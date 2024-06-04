Tajir Dost scheme: FBR shares latest registration details

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday informed that a total of 23,497 retailers have been registered under the Tajir Dost scheme by 3 June.

The Tajir Dost app was launched to tax retailers in Pakistan. Through the app, the government is hoping to bring 3.5 million retailers into the tax net.

According to the FBR data, around 18,931 retailers registered through Tajir Dost scheme while 4,566 registered other than this scheme.

The data revealed that 5,599 retailers from Karachi, 7,297 from Lahore and 2,153 from Islamabad have registered under the scheme.

Similarly, 3,067 traders from Rawalpindi, 2,037 from Peshawar, 1,317 from Quetta and 2,027 from other cities have also been registered.

On May 26, the FBR has blocked over 3,600 SIMs of non-filers across Pakistan.

According to sources, FBR is providing data of 50,000 non-filers to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) daily.

Sources said that the bureau has planned to block SIMs of non-filers gradually as telecom companies have been shared lists of non-filers, and PTA has also received a list of 566,671 individuals.

Non-filers’ SIMs will be blocked in small groups, and the blocking is being done under Income Tax General Rules 114B, sources said.

Moreover, the joint working group has expressed concern over the blocking of mobile SIMs of non-filers, sources revealed.