FBR extends deadline to file income tax returns

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for submitting income tax returns to October 31.

The decision comes in response to requests from trade organisations and tax bar associations and considers bank holidays.

The deadline was extended under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, allowing taxpayers additional time to file their returns.

Read more: FBR extends tax return filing deadline

Previously, FBR had extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for the fiscal year 2024 from September 30 to October 14, following requests from various trade associations and tax bar associations.

The FBR spokesperson further clarified that the extension given on September 30 was only due to the fact that the FBR’s IT System got overloaded and since that has been fixed now, no more extension will be allowed beyond October 14, 2024.