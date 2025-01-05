Gautam Gambhir opens up on Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli’s future in Test cricket

India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, addressed the ongoing rumours regarding the retirement of senior players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

His comments followed India’s six-wicket defeat in the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 in Sydney, resulting in a series loss with a 3-1 scoreline.

Despite securing a victory in Perth during the first Test, the Indian team was unable to maintain momentum, suffering defeats in Adelaide, Melbourne, and Sydney.

There has been considerable speculation regarding the future of veterans Rohit and Kohli in Test cricket, particularly as they have faced challenges in maintaining their form. When asked about their prospects, Gambhir expressed confidence in their continued desire to succeed, stating that any decisions made would be in the “best interest” of the team.

“I cannot comment on the future of any player; that is ultimately their decision. However, I can affirm that they still possess the hunger and passion for the game, and they are resilient individuals. I hope they can continue to channel that energy moving forward. Ultimately, as we all understand, their plans will be made with the team’s best interests in mind,” Gautam Gambhir remarked after the match.

It is important to note that Rohit Sharma missed the first Test of the series due to the birth of his second child and subsequently stepped down as captain for the fifth Test due to his struggles in both batting and leadership.

In this context, Gambhir commended Rohit for his decision to relinquish the captaincy for the final match of the series.

“I would like to emphasize that numerous reports have circulated and many opinions have been expressed. We should strive for a more sensible approach in this matter. If a leader, regardless of their title, has made a decision for the benefit of the team, I see no issue with that. There has been much discussion, but the focus should remain on the team and its collective goals,” Gautam Gambhir stated.