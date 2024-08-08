Gold price in Pakistan reaches Rs255,500 per tola

Gold prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as the yellow metal held steady in the international market.

According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price per tola stood at Rs255,500 in the local market, while the 10-gram gold was sold at Rs219,050.

On Wednesday, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs500.

Meanwhile, silver rates held steady at Rs2,850 per tola.

Spot gold rose 1.2% to $2,410.69 per ounce on track to snap a five-session losing streak. U.S. gold futures were up 0.7% at $2,450.40.

Spot silver rose 1.5% to $27.02 per ounce, platinum was down 0.3% at $916.35 and palladium gained 0.6% to $887.75.