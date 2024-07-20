Gold rates continue to drop in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The rate of per tola of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.1,000 and was sold at Rs. 250,000 on Saturday against its sale at Rs. 251,000 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs. 857 to Rs. 214,335 from Rs. 215,192 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.196,473 from Rs. 197,259, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.70 to Rs.2,920 from Rs.2,850 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.60.01 to Rs.2,503.42 from Rs.2,443.41.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $15 to $2,400 from $2,415, the Association reported.

Yesterday, the price of per tola of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.3,000 and was sold at Rs.251,000.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.2,572 to Rs.215,192 from Rs. 217,764 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.197,259 from Rs. 199,617, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.50 to Rs.2,850 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs.42.87 to Rs.2,443.41.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $55 to $2,415 from $2,470, the Association reported.

Market analysts attribute the rise in gold prices to various factors, including fluctuations in the international market, currency exchange rates, and economic conditions.

The continued increase in gold prices may influence investment decisions and consumer behaviour in the coming days.